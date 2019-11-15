New tailings dam to be constructed at the Vatukoula Gold Mine

A green-light has been given for the construction of a new dam at the Vatukoula Gold Mines to collect tailings or waste remains from mining processes.

The approval was granted after teams from the Mines and Mineral Resources Department addressed the Environment Impact Assessment criteria and other requirements stipulated in the Environment Management Act.

Mineral Resources Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says the dam is an alternative to ensure the tailings are collected in a safe manner that will also reduce any form of hazards to nearby residents.

This is the seventh dam to be constructed at the site as the sixth dam is expected to be closed soon.

Dr Taga says their teams are closely monitoring the situation should it ignite any risks to the environment and nearby settlers.

“So for Vatukoula for all the samples, we analyzed and the reports are made known to the company and also to the communities when the teams goes out for public consultations – we have consultations as well. Sometimes when there are public consultations held by Environment we do provide the information to them”.

The Department is also assisting and proposing new mining methods to eight mining companies currently operating in Fiji.

The new mining methods stresses the importance of compliance to regulations or requirements for companies who are intending to carry out any mining work in Fiji.