New supermarket creates more than 30 jobs

The newly opened Suntek supermarket in Savusavu will not only benefit residents but has also created employment for at least forty Fijians.

Owner Shiu Sundar has invested around one million dollars and is confident his supermarket will thrive despite the current economic situation.

This is the fourth Suntek branch in the North.

“COVID-19 has affected most businesses and they are going down but I have faith in the Lord which has never put me down. There are times when we find difficulties in our lives. It stops you from growing. But I found out when we fall, that is where your strength is known. It puts you back on track stronger.”

Tui Nasavusavu Ratu Apenisa Lovodua is urging the public to support local businesses to create economic activity.

“The opening of this new supermarket is a good indication of the rate of development happening in the hidden paradise. Especially in these trying times when most businesses have collapsed but seeing this new development has given some hope to the people.”

Suntek supermarkets are located in Vulovi and Tuatua in Labasa, and two other outlets are in the Central Business District in Savusavu.

The company is employing about seventy Fijians.