New supermarket creates jobs in Lautoka

A new supermarket in Waiyavi Lautoka that opens on Friday is expected to create close to 100 full-time jobs.

Newworld IGA’s Chief Executive, Anil Patel says their newest branch brings much-needed employment for locals in the surrounding area.

Patel adds it is a high-quality supermarket equipped with the latest fit-outs, products and features as the company has invested a significant amount of time and effort.

Chief Operations Officer, Peter Royce says Newworld IGA’s store in Waiyavi, is their 7th in Fiji.

It opens on Friday with 86 full-time team members with a view to employ more later.