New Sun-business hub opened in Nadi

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

A new business hub has been opened in Legalega Nadi.

The five-level exclusive office complex is 800 metres from the Nadi International Airport.

Officiating at the opening of the new Sun Center Business Hub, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he was proud of what his Government’s investor-friendly policies have helped create for Fiji in terms of more jobs, more opportunities and more development.

Bainimarama says their overall vision of transforming Fiji is dependent on the key role that private sector companies – like SUN Insurance – plays in driving economic development, and ultimately in improving the well-being of all Fijians.



The Prime Minister also highlighted that a twin building is being developed just next to the building so by mid-2024, the construction phase of the Legalega twin towers will have provided employment for a total of 350 Fijians and simultaneously pumped millions of dollars into our local economy.



