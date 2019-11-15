New Subrails outlet creates employment

Subrails Furniture this week opened its 14th outlet in Nausori.

Officiating at the event, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Tourism, Shaheen Ali spoke on how the business has grown over the years.

Ali says the company is a great example of a Fijian business that has supported the ‘Fijian Made-Buy Fijian’ Campaign.

He commended Subrails for exporting to Pacific Island Countries and in an effort to support their products in these markets, the Fijian Government will soon appoint a Non-Resident Trade Commissioner.

The PS says they will ensure this position acts as leverage to regional and eventually global markets.

Subrails has diversified from manufacturing and retailing furniture to retailing electronic and household goods.

To further expand their service, they are looking into offsetting their carbon emissions, through the use of solar-powered manufacturing.

The company has provided employment to over 250 Fijians in their retail, manufacturing, and processing centers.