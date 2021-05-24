New scam trends to bait Fijians

As fraudsters continuously come up with new scams, the Financial Intelligence Unit reveals that religion and faith are now being used to bait Fijians.

Director FIU, Razim Buksh says vulnerable Fijians have now become the target of fraudsters.

Buksh says their investigation has revealed that these fraudsters are targeting the vulnerable community particularly the widows and other females.

Director FIU, Razim Buksh

He adds the scams are orchestrated in such a way that people believe the promises are genuine.

“They befriend you and at the end of the cycle they say they will be able to send you boxes and containers of clothing, television equipment, and to some extent some funds as well. All you would be expected to be doing is to send some upfront payment to clear the money. After the money is sent they completely discontinue the communication.”

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the people need to become more responsible and avoid falling victims to such scams.

“Please make sure you don’t fall for this so we do our advocacy on our end but it’s also important that consumers make an informed choice, informed choice means you do all necessary due diligence that you check and you do your part before engaging in the transaction”.

Fijians have also been encouraged to report suspicious correspondence or messages to relevant authorities for action.