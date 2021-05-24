Home

New Savusavu market to be fit for purpose

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 11:52 am
The new Savusavu Municipal Market will be constructed to suit the vendors, consumers and tourists who come to Savusavu.

Speaking at a public consultation on the development of the new market this morning, Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the market should be fit for purpose and for the vendors.

Kumar urged the vendors to give their views and make recommendations on what they want in the new market, so they can feel that the project is theirs.

Kumar says through consultation the Ministry will be able to improve the market and its design to suit the needs of the vendors.

The new market will be a double storey building with the ground floor having 183 vendor stalls, a new ablution block, five kiosk spaces, council office space and storage space.

The top flour will have 39 stalls for small micro-enterprises, a conference room with a sitting capacity of 128, three food outlets, an open terrace and balcony and an elevator with four staircases.

The Ministry will be putting out a tender soon for the construction of the market.

They aim to begin work on the project by late February or early March.

 

