New sanctions deal 'lethal blow' to Huawei. China decries US bullying

The United States has cut off Huawei’s access to vital, advanced computer chips, striking a deadly blow to the Chinese tech champion.

The US Commerce Department announced fresh sanctions that restrict any foreign semiconductor company from selling chips developed or produced using US software or technology to Huawei, without first obtaining a license to do so.

Restrictions announced in May had already limited companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company from making and supplying Huawei with chips designed by HiSilicon, a subsidiary of the Chinese company.

Monday’s measures effectively extend that ban to all chip designers, such as Taiwan’s MediaTek, whose shares plunged nearly 10% Tuesday.