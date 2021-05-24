New rules for big screen experience

Going to the movies has changed with the new normal bringing with it procedures needed to protect Fijian patrons.

Damodar Cinemas which started screenings yesterday in Suva and Lautoka, says it has strict COVID safe measures in place to ensure that gatherings at the cinemas do not turn into super-spreader events.

As such, all patrons had to present their vaccination cards and a photo ID in order to enjoy movies on the big screen.

Cinema spokesperson, Div Damodar, says these changes are to ensure that their business is in line with the MCTTT guidelines.

“The tools is being implemented as we speak. But as I said earlier, we’re working hand in hand with Ministry and all this other regulatory bodies and authorities”.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete is encouraging people to be fully vaccinated in order to enjoy the new freedoms safely.