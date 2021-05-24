New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market

Market vendors at the Suva Municipal Market have been advised to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as practicable.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they will soon enforce the no jab, no entry rule at the market to ensure public safety.

He adds people including market vendors should now understand the importance of being vaccinated considering the magnitude of our current situation.

“For us in the Suva City we are making it compulsory for all our workers to get the jab. And we will be rolling out to the market vendors that they have to have the jab. No jab, no entry. And I’m thankful the government have taken a strong stand on this position.”

Tikoduadua says they will continue to assist the Health Ministry with its ongoing vaccination campaign.

This is an effort to ensure we achieve our vaccination target and achieve full herd immunity.

