New restaurants providing some impetus to the economy

Two grill restaurants opened for business in Suva within a week of each other, having identified a gap in the fast-food sector.

With COVID-19 taking its toll on many businesses, the two restaurants invested and have created jobs, providing some impetus to the economy.

The LunchBox, Peri Peri and Good Times Restaurant Founder Vinesh Dayal says they have been in the industry for 20 years and their latest investment opened four days ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“The decision to put up an outlet in the industrial area is very much aligned to how the industrial areas abroad operate. Now when we look at this stretch of Karsanji Street – we’re talking about 2,000 – 3,000 workers and the business owners and their management team. We felt there was a gap in the market. Let’s fill in.”

A week earlier, the Grills also opened up in Laucala Bay.

Managing Director, Vimal Kumar says it was an investment of $800,000. The restaurant aims to bring a taste of Portuguese cuisine to the local food business.

“Three months into the takeover of this property. It was a big risk that we took. But it was just out of the blue that my brother and I decided that we don’t have good food. Good food meaning, we have other good restaurants but sometimes you lack some taste especially when you are travelling a lot.”

It’s no coincidence the two businesses offer a similar menu, Peri-Peri dishes have been absent from Suva’s restaurant scene since the exit of the Nando’s franchise.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says such investments are needed during the economic slowdown.

“Whenever there is a down turn in the economy. Smart or astute business, in particular, those who may have a little bit of a deep pocket, confidence and most importantly the initiative within themselves do take what may be considered high risk but indeed if you look at it from a long term perspective – they are actually quite low risks.”

Both restaurants have employed Fijians affected by COVID-19 and despite the pandemic are managing to keep their business above water by being resilient and versatile.