New restaurant creates 25 jobs

The grills restaurant in Laucala Bay, Suva has provided 25 Fijians with employment.

Managing Director Vimal Kumar says these employees have been without jobs since COVID-19 hit earlier this year.

Kumar adds the restaurant is an $800,000 investment and aims to bring a taste of Portuguese cuisine to the local food business.

He says opening up such business during COVID-19 is challenging but will help generate economic activity.

“The six are experienced one and the other 19 or 20 that we have, they come from all sort of industries. We’ve got some I.T background people who are working in the kitchen. We have some construction workers who are in the kitchen. Because they were unemployed so we just took them on board, went through vigorous training, converted their profession to hospitality and it’s like 25 people I have.”

The restaurant also has an open bar located up stairs

It receives its shipment of supplies from Portugal every three weeks.