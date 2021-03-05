New prospect license for Viti Mining Limited

The Department of Mineral Resources has imposed stringent guidelines for mining companies applying for special prospecting licenses.

Minister Jone Usamate while handing over a license to Viti Mining Limited, says the company has met all requirements and realizes the risk associated with mineral exploration.

Usamate says the mining sector continues to thrive despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the company for having faith and investing in Fiji’s mineral sector during these difficult times. Although the mineral exploration is a very fragile sector, it has shown resilience against this pandemic and has contributed immensely to the Fijian economy.”

Viti Mining Founder and Chair, John Sunday says they’ve fulfilled the requirements set out by relevant authorities, particularly the Department of Environment.

He adds they have also consulted landowners in Nabila, Nadroga and Viyani in the province of Cakaudrove.

“An extensive work program that has been designed and approved by the Department that we committed ourselves to. Also, we’ve gone through the exhaustive process of all the stakeholder consultations with various government agencies, landowner groups in particular – the TLTB and the Fiji Pine for example.”

The company has partnered with Alice Queen Limited from Australia with a budget of $1 million.