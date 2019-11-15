New projects aim to increase rice production

Fiji Rice Limited is expanding farm projects to plant more rice as it looks to lead the country to be self-sufficient says Board Chair, Raj Sharma.

Sharma says rice is a staple food for all Fijians and the company is keeping food security in mind, especially during these difficult times.

FRL produced around 200 tonnes of rice during the last main season and Sharma says they hope to produce another 100 tonnes during the offseason.

He adds they are working closely with other stakeholders on the farm expansion projects.

The company has also recorded an increase in supply of paddy to the mill.

Sharma says supply increased by 59 percent when comparing the 2012 to 2018-19 period.

He says by the end of the financial year, they are expecting to break past year’s record to an estimated supply of 1,200 tonnes.