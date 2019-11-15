Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM|Rabuka believes sharing responsibility can help Fiji economy|Cane farmers encouraged to utilize cane planting grant|Budget did nothing for workers in the informal sector: Kepa|2020-2021 Budget maybe the boldest in Fiji’s history: PM|The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|
Full Coverage

Business

New projects aim to increase rice production

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 2:15 pm
Fiji Rice Limited is expanding farm projects to plant more rice as it looks to lead the country to be self-sufficient says Board Chair, Raj Sharma.

Fiji Rice Limited is expanding farm projects to plant more rice as it looks to lead the country to be self-sufficient says Board Chair, Raj Sharma.

Sharma says rice is a staple food for all Fijians and the company is keeping food security in mind, especially during these difficult times.

FRL produced around 200 tonnes of rice during the last main season and Sharma says they hope to produce another 100 tonnes during the offseason.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are working closely with other stakeholders on the farm expansion projects.

The company has also recorded an increase in supply of paddy to the mill.

Sharma says supply increased by 59 percent when comparing the 2012 to 2018-19 period.

He says by the end of the financial year, they are expecting to break past year’s record to an estimated supply of 1,200 tonnes.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.