New programmes announced to boost commercial agriculture

Nine new agricultural support programmes tailor-made to boost commercial agriculture has been announced.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy announced the new commercial agriculture programmes which were earmarked to drive the sector forward, stating that the programmes were intrinsically linked to the vision of the new agriculture – “Grow Beyond”.

Reddy says through these new programmes, they are setting the foundations to expand commercial agriculture, help develop more youths, women, households, farmers and landowners as successful agricultural entrepreneurs while at the same time further increase exports, and increase households livelihood, income and quality of life and expand employment opportunities.

Dr Reddy also highlighted the new Intensive Dairy Farms programme was targeted at setting up two intensive dairy farms in the country.

“As part of this programme, the Ministry would provide high yielding Brown Swiss dairy cows, establish pasture and corn, provide start-up supplementary feed for a year and establish fencing to ensure no intrusion of animals that could infect these new breeds with TB and Brucellosis.”

Reddy also detailed the requisites to be eligible for the Hydroponics Kits – Nutrient Film Technique project which would include the setting-up of 400 plant size hydroponic systems at the recipient farmer’s field.

A total of 20 recipients who are set to benefit from this initiative will each receive a unit worth a value of $5,500.00.

He also briefly explained plans to assist an additional 20 farmers through the Covered Greenhouse (Protected Agriculture) programme stating that the Greenhouses would be set up to ensure a consistent and pest free supply of seedlings and vegetables.

Additionally, Reddy outlined the assistance under the Irrigation Kits programme, as the Ministry would be inviting Expression of Interests for 150 irrigation sets to be distributed to notable drier areas of Fiji for agricultural growth and expansion.

Each irrigation kit is estimated to cost around $2,000.