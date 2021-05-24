New President for FBOA

The Fiji Bus Operators Association has elected Richard Lal as its new President.

After its Annual General Meeting, the Association says Lal, assumed the role of President, according to their constitutional provision for the presidency.

Other well-known operators, Zane Dean and Virendra Kewal are the Vice Presidents.

Article continues after advertisement

Rohit Latchan returned unopposed as General Secretary for his 14th term and will be assisted by Edwin Chand and Arun Lal.

Ritesh Nair takes over from Dhirendra Singh as Treasurer and will be assisted by Rohinil Chand and David Khan.

The other Executive Committee members elected include Ajit Singh, Rajendra Prasad, Nisar Ali Shah and Ricky Kumar.

Lal says he foresaw both external and internal challenges that needs to be addressed urgently and urged operators to bury personal interests and differences for the good of the bus industry, together with taking the industry in the right direction.