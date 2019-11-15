New postal rates to come into effect next month

Post Fiji has revised the rates for some of its postal services.

Chief Executive Dr Anirudha Bansod says this is in the pursuance of maintaining and enhancing the delivery of their services to the public and businesses.

Dr Bansod says the new rates will come into effect on 1st February.

“While doing the review we realized that some of the products are making loses and considering that we rectified our pricing structure. But the rate change is very marginal. We have considered changes in such a way that customers don’t get penalized too harshly. And the increase into the rates, some of them are in a few cents. So it’s not a huge change in terms of the pricing but it was necessary to rectify our pricing structure.”

Some of the services affected by this change include Fast Post, Registered Post, Ad-Post, Express Mail Service (EMS), Money Order and Miscellaneous Postal rates.

Post Fiji says the last review of postal rates was done in 2012.