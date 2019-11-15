New platforms available for Fijians: FCEF

Technologies are playing a crucial role in keeping the society functional amid all the restrictions and they may have a long-lasting impact beyond COVID-19.

A startup challenge and the Launchpad 2020 has been announced for Fijians aspiring to start up their own business.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the digital platforms will guide the entrepreneurs to test and pitch new ideas and support established businesses in taking on new technology solutions.

“We feel that this initiative will open up doors especially in an industry that in Fiji is still in its infancy stages.”

Batiweti says this platform will enable youth to step out of their comfort zones.

“That’s not to say that our millennials are not experts in this areas. In fact our millennials are way ahead, they just need a platform and support.”

The Start-up Challenge is a nine-day entrepreneurship training and pitching competition.

It will run from the 9th to the 18th of September whereas LaunchPad 2020 is a six-week long training for companies who need to further develop their business ideas into products.