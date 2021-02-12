New Pharmacy opens at FNFP Place

Capital Pharmacy has established itself as a new standard for pharmacies to provide customers with necessary services.

The pharmacy is raising its bar with the opening of a new branch at FNPF Place, Dolphins Plaza to further their services.

The Pharmacy is owned by Kavita Raniga and has another branch along Amy Street.

Pharmacy Manager, Nikita Naidu says plans were in place to open the pharmacy earlier this year however due to some constraints it had been shifted.

Naidu adds that people had requested for a pharmacy at FNPF Place Dolphins Plaza for better convenience to patients and to save time.

Naidu says around $130,000 has been invested in the pharmacy that was officially opened yesterday.

“Yesterday we were having a lot of positive responses from patient customer and our Amy street pharmacy patients as well some of them were quite happy because of us opening at this point as they find it easier to access this pharmacy.”

Naidu says the pharmacy is only open for 12hrs a day and is manned by four staff