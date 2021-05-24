New payment solution for Pacific Hoteliers

Today marks the start of a new era of online payments for accommodations in the Pacific region with the introduction of ‘Hotel Link Pay’.

The product created by Hotel Link and Kovena will allow accommodation providers to cost-effectively and efficiently process online payments via their Hotel Link Booking engine or Front Desk module.

The launch of Hotel Link Pay is supported by Pacific Trade Invest Australia and Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association.

Hotel Link Chief Executive, Len Cordiner says with Tourism in the Pacific badly impacted by the pandemic, it became critical to roll out the service to enable operators of all sizes to accept payments from guests locally and internationally.

Cordiner says this was previously a service that was hard for small and medium operators to access, and often extremely costly.

He adds with positive talks around some of the Pacific borders opening, particularly in Fiji, they felt it’s time to share the news of this innovative payment solution – Hotel Link Pay.

Hotel Link Pay will be embedded into the Hotel Link booking system allowing operators to automate the payment process, saving time and reducing errors.

Kovena General Manager, Samuel Rutledge says this new platform is a game-changer for tourism operators in the Pacific.

Rutledge says now operators can get rid of faxing or scanning forms and access online payments software while offering customers a secure, streamlined online payment experience.