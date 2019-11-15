New partnership to make cinema advertising more accessible

Damodar Cinemas has announced a new partnership with Pasifika Communications to make advertising on cinema screens more exciting and accessible.

Pasifika Communications is one of the largest advertising agencies and production houses in the country.

General Manager Natalia Evans says through this strategic partnership, they will provide an advertising platform which will be tailor-made for local businesses during these challenging times.

She says businesses across Fiji will be able to take advantage of cinema advertising.

Evans says businesses in Fiji are looking for affordable advertising solutions to attract and retain their clients and by joining forces with Damodar, they are helping businesses rediscover a bigger and better experience of advertising on the big screen.

Pasifika’s contribution to this partnership includes creating and selling advertising spots as well as organising exciting event packages for Damodar Cinemas.

The new venture will be trading under the name Pasifika CineAds.