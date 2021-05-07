Home

Business

New operating hours for municipal markets

Indra Singh
May 19, 2021 4:12 pm

Municipal markets on Viti Levu will operate under new operating hours amidst the new curfew hours.

The Suva Main Market, Bailey Bridge, Raiwaqa, Nabua, Flagstaff, Lami and Navua Markets will operate daily from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Saturday.

The Nausori market will open from 7 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday and from 6 am to 4 pm on Saturdays and from 6 am to 1 pm on Sundays for vendors to sell from outside the market.

Article continues after advertisement

The Korovou Market will operate from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The Laqere, Makoi and Valelevu Markets will operate from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday while on Sunday, all three markets will operate from 6 am to 1 pm only for outside selling.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Community Development, Premila Kumar, says all Fijians depending on where they live should be aware of the new operating hours so that they select a different time to visit their respective markets to buy the produce.

She says they do not want people to break any curfew rules and regulations and also do not want consumers to converge at these markets at the same time.

Kumar says this will not only cause problems for the municipal staff and other vendors but also for members of the public.

The Ministry also advises that Rakiraki and Tavua Markets will operate from 8 am to 4 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 7 am to 4 pm on Friday and Saturday.

The operating hours for Ba Market is from 7 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The Nadi Main Market will operate from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday and 7 am to 2 pm on Sunday. The Namaka Market will open from 7 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday and 7 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

The Sigatoka Market will open its doors to the public from 8 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, for Lautoka, the Main Market will operate from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm and from 6 am to 4 pm on Saturday while the Lautoka Bus station market will operate from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Lautoka New Wing market will operate from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 4 pm. The Tavakubu Market will open from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 5 pm.

