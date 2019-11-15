New online registration portal for real estate agents

Real Estate Agents will now be able to lodge their applications online from the comfort of their homes with the new Online Registration Portal.

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board (REALB) is in the process of creating awareness on the portal to make it efficient for registered agents.

REALB Chair, Dr Abdul Hassan says in the past they would receive complaints that they have not been getting expiry alert emails which have been sent manually by their officers.

He says with the new system, agents will be able to send their applications for renewals two months before their expiry date.

He adds the portal will also improve the turnaround time for the new and renewal of applications.

Dr Hassan says the paperless system is a new journey for agents as it is easier to use since they would also be saving travel costs.

REALB currently has 89 registered agents and 310 registered salespersons working in the country.