New Namaka market to be opened

Vendors from Namaka Market in Nadi will soon have a better and safer environment to sell their produce.

This as the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to open the new facility today.

Located in the heart of Namaka area, one of the busiest suburbs in Nadi, the new market is constructed with a modern design and a new outlook.

The market will also have accommodation facilities for women vendors.

With women making up 60 per cent of vendors at the market, the Ministry of Local Government partnered with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) on this project with an aim to empower women and promote small agro based businesses.

With 288 stalls, the vendors will be able to conveniently sell root crops, fruits, vegetables, flowers, sea food and grog.

The Nadi Town Council Customer Service Office will also be located at the market, bringing its services closer to ordinary Fijians.

The new market is also scheduled to be in operation seven days a week.