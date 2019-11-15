New movie screenings to begin in October

Damodar Cinemas will be following all strict guidelines as it prepares to release new movies in two months time.

Following the green light to operate in June, Damodar Cinemas has not had new releases due to the closing down of studios overseas.

Bookings manager Joseph Levaci says business will resume as normal however social distancing will still be practiced, only fifty percent capacity and patrons made to sit spaced apart.

Levaci adds they hope the number of movie goers will increase with new releases in October.

“With the current restrictions in place, the numbers have not been promising however we’ve had a major turnaround since June when we actually opened our cinemas on the 25th, we’ve also had to adjust our screening time just to accommodate our big times, also taking into consideration customer feedback”

He says they are expecting a theatrical release on the Disney movie ‘Mulan’ on the first of October.

At the main entrance, security staff will ask movie goers to activate their careFiji app while those that don’t have smartphones will have their names logged for reference.