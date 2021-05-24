Business
New money transfer services launched
July 14, 2021 2:31 pm
Vision Fintech launched MoneyGram money transfers services to the public on July 1st.
The company says it incorporated a fully owned subsidiary, Vision Fintech Services Limited which obtained a Restricted Foreign Exchange Dealer license from the Reserve Bank in May.
This is pursuant to Vision Fintech being appointed as a super-agent of MoneyGram International in line with an agreement entered into between the parties.
Article continues after advertisement
The MoneyGram money transfer services will be initially offered through selected Courts-outlets.
It intends to introduce and launch digital financial services products in phased stages.
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard
Advertisement