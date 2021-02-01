New investors might not be aware of standards: Deo

More Fijians are venturing into the food business.

Ministry of Health’s Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo, says inexperienced people investing in the food business presents many challenges for health inspectors.

Deo says many new investors might not be aware of the standards, food safety regulations and requirements in running food establishments.

“I think you can never go wrong with feeding people. There has to be standard and there has to be adherence to the laws and regulations.”

The Health Ministry receive issues and complaints against restaurants, and upon inspection, health inspectors and food safety authorized officers issue notices.

There are around 400 restaurants and eateries in Suva.