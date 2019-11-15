New invention for kava farmers

A new invention could possibly present a turning point in the way kava farmers and dealers treat their kava produce during the drying process.

This new invention not only saves time, but is easy to use, environmentally friendly – and is envisioned to drastically improve the quality of kava.

The Solar UV Dryer is built entirely using imported materials, and has the capacity to dry one tonne of kava in a day.

The dryer is developed by the Fiji Organic Research Centre for Excellence (FORCE) in Savusavu, and is the first of its kind built solely for kava drying but can also be used for drying other agricultural products.

FORCE CEO and Co-Founder Sanjay Vandhera says the idea to develop the dryer came after seeing numerous homes in the Savusavu area with kava being dried on their roof tops.

“The moment the rain would start, they would go and cover it up. This was a problem that I saw in a lot of places that were drying kava on rooftops or in an open area and there is so much various work involved. That is when we thought, what can be done to shorten the (drying) gap.”

Vandhera approached their head office back in India with the idea and the Solar UV Dryer was born.

“We managed to find out what was the most convenient method – convenient process (kava) can be dried that is user friendly, doesn’t require too much of technicality, and the doesn’t require too much servicing except just regular cleaning like a car screen. That’s when we brought it to live and brought the first dryer into the country.”

Already, five kava farmers and dealers in Vanua Levu are using this unit, one of them is Lal’s Kava Limited which operates out of Naqere, Savusavu.

Co-Owner Reshmi Lal says after seven years of using the traditional sun drying and smoke drying method, they have switched to using this unit.

“Its environmentally safe and friendly, saves a lot of time and effort and its not weather prone – like we don’t have to rely on the weather for all the drying processes. It’s very convenient, we did not have to rely on a lot of laborers.”

Lal also testifies that the quality of kava also improves with the use of the solar UV dryer.

More kava farmers have expressed their interest in acquiring the unit.