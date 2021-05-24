New high for sugar mills after 10 years

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says its three mills have achieved a new feat after 10 years.

This as its Lautoka, Labasa and Ba mills were able to crush around 30,000 megatons of cane per week, a feat last achieved some 10 years back.

This contributed to one point zero four million tonnes of sugarcane crushed at the three mills as of 30th September.

Despite the pandemic, stakeholders in the sugar industry continued with their business of cane harvesting and crushing.

FSC says the effects of COVID-19 delayed the start of the season due to the late arrival of the factory plant and equipment.

The mills also experienced a slow start to the season due to low cane supply. However, this improved progressively.

Prior to the commencement of the crushing season, the sugar cane crops in Vanua Levu were severely impacted due to TC Yasa, salt-water invasion, and flooding.

This resulted in a decline in crop yields from the earlier forecasted tonnage.

So far, FSC has paid $36.2m as cane delivery payment for the cane harvested and supplied to the mills.

It is expected that the crushing at the Labasa Mill will end by October 8th while the Lautoka and Rarawai mills are progressing with the crushing season.

FSC also received three bulk sugar export vessels in September and was able to fulfill sugar shipments orders to UK and USA and Molasses shipments to Jamaica and Trinidad.