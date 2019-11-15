New fund for local event organisers

Tourism Fiji has launched a new initiative called the Local Event Fund, for businesses to further expand into the domestic market.

Implemented in partnership with the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility, it allows local organizers to access funds for events that target the domestic market.

Tourism Fiji Events Manager, Chad Eastgate says they will support new and existing events so long as they are owned and operated by a registered Fijian business and attract a minimum of 40 guests.

Article continues after advertisement

Eastgate says the Fund is an opportunity for organizers to get creative with their event concepts, encouraging the use of local performers and activity providers.

The aim of the Fund is to support the growth of Fiji’s domestic tourism industry by encouraging travel and spending in local destinations.

Event organisers have been encouraged to discuss their proposals with Tourism Fiji before applying so that they better understand the process.