New fuel prices to kick in from tomorrow

Expect a slight drop in the prices of motor spirit and premix from tomorrow.

Motor Spirit will now retail at $2.77 cents compared to $2.83 a litre last month, whereas premix decreases from $2.83 to per litre.

Kerosene price remains at $2.36 a litre however, the price of diesel increases from $2.97 to $3.06 per litre.

There is a slight increase in LPG prices with a 4.5kg cylinder now retailing at $15.68 compared to $15.30.

The price for a 12kg cylinder increases from $40.80 to $41.80.

Bulk gas increases from $3.15 to $3.23 while autogas increases from $2.09 to $2.15.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the changes in the prices of fuel and LPG gas is based on the imports made by fuel companies in the last two months.