New fuel prices in effect next month

The fuel and liquefied petroleum gas prices will change from February 1st.

The price of Motor Spirit will increase by five cents and will cost $1.99 per litre.

The price of Premix will increase by four cents and will cost $1.61 per litre.

There is no change in the price of Kerosene.

Diesel prices increase by seven cents, and will now cost $1.68 per litre.

The gas prices will also change.

The 4.5kg cylinder will cost $12.52, a decrease of five cents, a 12kg cylinder will cost $33.39, a decrease of 14 cents while the price of a 13kg cylinder will decrease by

15 cents and cost $36.17.

The price of bulk Gas remains the same at $2.33 per kg, and autogas remains the same at $1.56 cents per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Competition says the fluctuations noted in local fuel prices for February are due to unfavourable movements noted in the international prices for Motor Spirit, Premix and Diesel.

Change in prices are also due to unfavourable movement in international freight rates; which were greater than gains from the weakening of the US Dollar against the Fijian dollar based on December 2020 imports.