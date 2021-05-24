Home

Business

New fuel prices in effect

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 4:15 am
New fuel prices have come into effect as of today.

A litre of Motor Spirit now costs $2.61, a decrease of 13 cents, Premix has dropped by 12 cents a litre and costs $2.22.

The price of Kerosene has also gone from $1.82 to $1.69 per litre, while Diesel now costs $2.18 per litre.

A 4.5kg Cylinder now costs $16.87, a decrease of 47 cents while a 12kg Cylinder has decreased from $46.24 to $44.98.

Bulk Gas now costs $3.18 per kg and Autogas costs $2.13, a drop of six cents per litre.

 

