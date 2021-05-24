New fuel prices in effect

The new increased fuel prices have come into effect.

The change in fuel price in Fiji is impacted by the movement of Means of Platts Singapore, the international freight rate, and the exchange rate.

Motor Spirit has increased by four cents a litre and now costs $2.53 while premix has increased by three cents per litre and costs $2.14.

Article continues after advertisement

The price of Kerosene changed from $1.55 to $1.57, an increase of two cents per litre; and Diesel rose from $2.04 to $2.10 per litre, an increase of six cents per litre.

A 4.5kg Cylinder now costs $16.86, an increase of 79 cents.

The price of a 12kg Cylinder changed from $42.84 to $44.96, an increase of $2.12 while a 13kg Cylinder now costs $48.71, an increase of $2.30.

Bulk Gas has increased by 15 cents per kg and costs $3.18 and there is a 10 cents increase in the price of Autogas which costs $2.13.

The FCCC will conduct the next Fuel and LPG price review on December 1st.