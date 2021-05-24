New fuel prices from Tuesday

Fuel prices will decrease across the board from Tuesday.

Motor Spirit will cost $2.61 per litre, a decrease of 13 cents, Premix will decrease from $2.34 to $2.22 per litre, a decrease of 12 cents per litre.

The price of Kerosene will also decrease from $1.82 to $1.69 per litre, while Diesel will decrease from $2.34 to $2.18 per litre, a decrease of 16 cents per litre.

A 4.5kg Cylinder will cost $16.87, a decrease of 47 cents while the price of a 12kg Cylinder will decrease from $46.24 to $44.98, a decrease of $1.26.

Bulk Gas will decrease from $3.27 to $3.18, a decrease of 9 cents per kg and Autogas will cost $2.13, a decrease of six cents per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission say the fluctuations noted in the local fuel prices for February are due to favourable movement in international refined product prices and unfavourable movement in the international freight rate for all refined, while the exchange rate slightly strengthened based on December 2021 imports.

It says the major reasons for the change in prices for all LPG products for next month is due to favourable movement in Butane Contract Price and unfavourable movement in the international freight rate.