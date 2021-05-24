Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|
Full Coverage

Business

New fuel prices from Tuesday

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 4:53 pm

Fuel prices will decrease across the board from Tuesday.

Motor Spirit will cost $2.61 per litre, a decrease of 13 cents, Premix will decrease from $2.34 to $2.22 per litre, a decrease of 12 cents per litre.

The price of Kerosene will also decrease from $1.82 to $1.69 per litre, while Diesel will decrease from $2.34 to $2.18 per litre, a decrease of 16 cents per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

A 4.5kg Cylinder will cost $16.87, a decrease of 47 cents while the price of a 12kg Cylinder will decrease from $46.24 to $44.98, a decrease of $1.26.

Bulk Gas will decrease from $3.27 to $3.18, a decrease of 9 cents per kg and Autogas will cost $2.13, a decrease of six cents per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission say the fluctuations noted in the local fuel prices for February are due to favourable movement in international refined product prices and unfavourable movement in the international freight rate for all refined, while the exchange rate slightly strengthened based on December 2021 imports.

It says the major reasons for the change in prices for all LPG products for next month is due to favourable movement in Butane Contract Price and unfavourable movement in the international freight rate.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.