New fuel prices from tomorrow

New fuel prices come into effect from tomorrow with good news for some vehicle owners.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has announced new prices for motor spirit, premix, kerosene and diesel after review.

Motor spirit is going down by four cents per litre, changing from $2.23 to $2.19, while premix will decrease by five cents per litre, costing $2.02 from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Kerosene price will be up by one cent, costing $1.58, while the new cost of diesel will be $1.87, up by three cents.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, says Fiji is directly impacted by world market prices for both refined oils and LPG

FCCC says the fuel prices are determined to increase for kerosene and diesel, affected by unfavorable movement in international oil prices.

For the products, motor spirit and premix, the prices reduced compared to the last review period due to firm supplies that exerted downward pressure.

In addition, oil prices rose further after the US and China agreed on an interim Phase 1 trade deal reducing tariffs on imports, which added more confidence to the market and thus global oil demand growth.

FCCC will conduct the next fuel price review on March 1.