Business

New fuel prices from Monday

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:52 pm

Fuel prices will increase across the board from Monday.

Motor Spirit will increase by four cents a litre and will cost $2.53 while premix will increase by three cents per litre and cost $2.14.

The price of Kerosene will change from $1.55 to $1.57, an increase of two cents per litre; and Diesel will rise from $2.04 to $2.10 per litre, an increase of six cents per litre.

The retail price of LPG will also change from Monday.

A 4.5kg Cylinder will cost $16.86, an increase of 79 cents.

The price of a 12kg Cylinder will change from $42.84 to $44.96, an increase of $2.12 while a 13kg Cylinder will cost $48.71, an increase of $2.30.

Bulk Gas will increase by 15 cents per kg and cost $3.18 and there are 10 cents increase in the price of Autogas will cost $2.13.

The change in fuel price in Fiji is impacted by the movement of Means of Platts Singapore, the international freight rate and the exchange rate.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the fluctuations noted in the local fuel prices for November are due to unfavourable movements noted in the international prices for Motor and Diesel, while favourable movement was noted in the international price for kerosene and unfavourable movement in the international freight rate.

These fluctuations in refined oil prices and international freight were further supported by strengthening of the USD against the Fijian dollar based on September 2021 imports.

The FCCC will conduct the next Fuel and LPG price review on December 1st.

 

