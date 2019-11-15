Home

UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|
Business

New fuel prices from January 1st

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 30, 2020 3:06 pm
New fuel prices will be effective from the 1st of January with all petroleum products seeing increases.

The retail price for motor spirit will increase to $1.94 a litre, an increase of three cents.

Premix will increase by 4 cents to sell at $1.57 a litre.

Kerosene will retail at $1.08 a litre after an 8 cent hike.

Diesel sees the biggest hike of nine cents to sell at $1.61 a litre.

