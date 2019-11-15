New fuel prices from January 1st

New fuel prices will be effective from the 1st of January with all petroleum products seeing increases.

The retail price for motor spirit will increase to $1.94 a litre, an increase of three cents.

Premix will increase by 4 cents to sell at $1.57 a litre.

Kerosene will retail at $1.08 a litre after an 8 cent hike.

Diesel sees the biggest hike of nine cents to sell at $1.61 a litre.