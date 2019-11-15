Business
New fuel prices from January 1st
December 30, 2020 3:06 pm
New fuel prices will be effective from the 1st of January with all petroleum products seeing increases. [File Photo]
New fuel prices will be effective from the 1st of January with all petroleum products seeing increases.
The retail price for motor spirit will increase to $1.94 a litre, an increase of three cents.
Premix will increase by 4 cents to sell at $1.57 a litre.
Article continues after advertisement
Kerosene will retail at $1.08 a litre after an 8 cent hike.
Diesel sees the biggest hike of nine cents to sell at $1.61 a litre.
Sponsored Links