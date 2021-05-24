Home

New fuel prices effective from tomorrow

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 31, 2021 12:50 pm

New fuel prices will be coming into effect from tomorrow.

Motor Spirit will cost $2.74 per litre, a decrease of 1 cent per litre.

Premix will now cost $2.34 also a decrease of 1 cent per litre while kerosene prices remain unchanged at $1.82 per litre.

Diesel prices increase to $2.34 from $2.31 per litre, an increase of 3 cents per litre.

A 4.5kg cylinder will now cost $17.34 from $18.11, a decrease of 77 cents.

The price of a 12kg Cylinder drops to $46.24 a decrease of $2.06 while the cost of bulk gas will drop to $3.27 a decrease of 15 cents per kg and Auto gas prices decrease by 10 cents and will now cost $2.19 per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has determined the new regulated prices of Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and LPG.

It says the change in fuel prices in Fiji is impacted by the movement of Means of Platts Singapore, the international freight rate, and the exchange rate.

The FCCC will conduct the next Fuel and LPG price review on 1 February 2022.

