New fuel prices announced by FCCC

New fuel price comes into effect from tomorrow says the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The retail fuel prices for motor spirit will decrease by one cent from $1.92 to $1.91 per litre.

The price of premix will decrease from $1.55 to $1.53 per litre, a decrease of 2 cents per litre; Kerosene price remains the same as $1.00 per litre; and Diesel from $1.54 to $1.52 per litre, a decrease of 2 cents per litre.

The retail LPG price for 4.5kg cylinder will increase by 42 cents and from tomorrow the price will increase from $11.49 to $11.91, 12kg Cylinder from $30.63 to $31.77, an increase of $1.14,13kg Cylinder from $33.18 to $34.42, an increase of $1.24, Bulk Gas from $2.14 to $2.23, an increase of 9 cents and Autogas from $1.44 to $1.49, an increase of 5 cents.

The Fuel and LPG price review implemented by FCCC follows a one-month lag period, as such the December 2020 Fuel and LPG regulated prices are based on the importations made in October 2020 by Fuel Companies and LPG Companies in Fiji.

The next review will be done on 1st of January next year.