New fuel prices announced

There will be a slight increase in the price of motor spirit and premix from next month.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that motor spirit increases by one cent per litre, while Premix moves from $1.96 to $1.97 a litre.

The price of Kerosene remains at $1.43 while Diesel sees a decrease of five cents, from $1.94 to $1.89.

Article continues after advertisement

Prices of LPG sees a drop with a 60 cents decrease in the price of a 4.5kg gas cylinder from $14.41 to $13.81.

A 12kg gas cylinder sees a $1.60 drop from $38.43 to $36.83, while a 13kg cylinder will decrease from $41.64 to $39.90.

Bulk gas will see a 10 cents decrease from $2.70 to $2.60 per kg.

Autogas moves from $1.81 to $1.74.

FCCC says fluctuations noted in local fuel prices for June are due to unfavourable movement noted in the international prices for Motor Spirit and Premix, however favourable movement was noted in the international price for Diesel.

Furthermore, an unfavourable movement was noted in the international freight rate on all refined products.

It adds that the fluctuations in international prices and international freight rate were supported by the strengthening of the US dollar against the Fijian dollar based on April 2021 imports.