New fuel and gas prices from today

Fijians will have another round of changes in fuel prices which comes into effect from today.

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission says Fiji is directly impacted by world market prices for both refined oils and LPG, and any changes to the world market prices will be reflected in fuel and LPG prices in the country.

Fijians will have to fork out extra for fuel from today as motor spirit increases by 12 cents per litre to retail at $1.96.

Premix increases to $1.61 a litre.

Diesel sees an 11 cent increase to sell at $1.63 per litre.

The price of kerosene remains the same.

However, there will be a decrease in Retail LPG prices.

A 4.5kg cylinder sees a drop of 32 cents to sell at $11.54.

The cost of a 12kg cylinder will reduce by 85 cents, retailing at $30.79.

13kg cylinders will sell at $33.35 after a 93 cent reduction.

Bulk Gas sees a 3 cent per kg drop to sell at $2.13 and Autogas will cost $1.43 – a 2 cent reduction.

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission will conduct the next fuel and LPG price review on 1st of next month.