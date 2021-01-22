New fast food outlet to create 55 new jobs

55 Fijians will be provided jobs at the new McDonald restaurant in Nakasi.

Managing Director Marc McElrath says the construction of their fifth outlet is an investment of $7million.

McElrath says the restaurant is almost complete and will open towards the third quarter of this year.

“The new restaurant will be state of the art with a drive-through. A McCafe and will also provide 55 new jobs for the Nakasi area so that will bring our total employment workforce to almost 300 people in Fiji. And that’s part of our long term growth strategy of eventually opening up in Nausori and Labasa as well.”

McDonald’s Fiji currently has four outlets, one in Lautoka and Nadi and two in Suva.