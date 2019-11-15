Home

Business

New fashion project set to launch in September

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 9:00 am
A new fashion project ‘Wearing Fiji’ is set to be launched in September focusing on fashion mentoring and education of student designers.[Source: Wearing Fiji Facebook]

A new fashion project ‘Wearing Fiji’ is set to be launched in September focusing on fashion mentoring and education of student designers.

The initiative will showcase the skills and talents of local designer’s and artisans

Co-founder Neisau Tuidraki says the project aims to identify aspiring designers in the community and connect them with well-experienced designers.

Second co-founder Samson Lee says with the pandemic having an impact on the livelihoods of Fijians, the project will support small and medium enterprises.

He says during the fashion show they will connect with pop eateries and small restaurants as vendors to the actual show.

Lee adds the show will draw inspiration from the crimson shining parrot, the species is endemic to the island of Kadavu.

Over the next month, the project will be identifying student designers and pairing them with participating designers.

They will undergo a four-week mentorship and produce one garment for the fashion show.

 

