New Farmers Initiative to help revive sugar sector

Reviving the Sugar Sector and making it more sustainable is work in progress for the Ministry of Sugar.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Yogesh Karan says among the many initiatives to support and grow the industry, the New Farmers program is one that is boosting farmer numbers and better farming techniques.

“From 1.3 million tonnes, we are now up to 1.86 million tonnes and the new farmers that we have now are 209 and out of this 209, we have 83 percent of that which is 173 are male and 29 percent are females.”

Under the New Farmers Initiative, the government will pay the lease for the first year, up to $10 000 or 15 percent of the total value, in addition to the provision of free fertilizer and weedicide free for five acres in the first year.