New farmers complain of high premium fees

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at a talanoa session at Bulu Settlement in Nasasa [Source: Fijian Government]

New and young cane farmers in the Nadogo area in Macuata are complaining of what they say are very high premium fees as it is too much for them to bear.

Speaking at a talanoa session with the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Bulu Settlement in Nasasa, the farmers say they are still trying to get their farms off the ground but have been met with the high premium fees.

Farmers pay a premium and rental fees to the Itaukei Land Trust Board for their leases.

TLTB General Manager North Bese Buinimasi says high premium fees have been an ongoing issue with most farmers.

He told the talanoa session, farmers have been given two options when dealing with premiums.

They are given a 35 percent reduction in their premiums and given a certain amount of time to pay the rest in instalments or they can reduce the amount of land they lease so that the premium they pay is within their grasp.

Buinimasi adds, the TLTB has conducted public consultations with farmers in this regard.