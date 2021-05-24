Home

Business

New Extra Supermarket branch opened today

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 2, 2021 12:50 pm

The opening of the new $6M Extra Supermarket in Laucala Beach, Nasinu today has introduced a lavish shopping environment for shoppers.

This new development will provide employment opportunities to over 140 staff.

Operations Manager, Ravinesh Deo says the opening was delayed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as a delay in construction.

Article continues after advertisement

“With the opening of the store, we have provided almost 140 new employment and we believe that it will help people make ends meet and give them an opportunity to shop here as well.”

This is the third Extra outlet in the country with two others in Lautoka and Flagstaff.

The supermarket consists of a wide range of products, a coffee shop, artisan bakery, deli and a walk-in liquor store.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.