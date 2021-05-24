New equipment for potential joiners

Villagers of Navutulevu in Serua now have a chance to venture into joinery business after the handover of a new portable sawmill and other carpentry tools.

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya, says the Government will continue to support and empower Fijians to earn a sustainable living adding it is a critical component in the recovery of the economy.

The assistance to Navutulevu was made possible through the Integrated Human Resources Development Programme and is valued at $73,675, with Navutulevu Development Enterprise contributing more than $18,000.

“If you do this business, well, you will be able to create better lives for you and your family – you will be able to send your kids to school, put food on the table and meet other financial commitments you may have.”

At least 50 youths in the area are trained and certified by the Ministry of Forestry and have a Chainsaw Operator and Portable Sawmill Operator license.

In the last five years through the Integrated Human Resources Development program, the Government has been able to assist 26 communities with a value of $1.8 million.