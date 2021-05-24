New e-commerce package for SME’s

Westpac Fiji and Fiji SME Business Owners Network are working on launching a new e-commerce package.

This package will enable more small businesses to access an online payment gateway.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Kip Hanna says this online facility will enable people overseas to make purchases for their family members and have them delivered in Fiji.

Hanna says the Internet Payment Gateway introduces SMEs to having an online presence for improved selling because of the ability to process transactions from anywhere at any time.

Head of the Fiji SME Business Owners Network, Kim Beddoes says they are pleased that Westpac listened and has created easy to understand packages and processes to onboard new vendors wanting an internet payment gateway for their website or e-commerce site.

The new e-commerce ‘Starter Packages’ will make it easier for businesses to understand the financial security required as well as the end-to-end setup processes to access the online payment service.

The businesses will have access to WinCave Internet Payment Gateway and Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS).

The package allows transaction values between $25 and $50, and has a maximum monthly transaction value of $4,000.