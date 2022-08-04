New digital payment channel for BSP Life customers

[Photo: Supplied]

BSP Life in collaboration with BSP Bank has launched an internet payment gateway that allows customers to pay Life and Health insurance premiums from anywhere and anytime, using a BSP EasyCard or any VISA branded card.

BSP Life Managing Director Michael Nacola stated that recent experience shows that consumer behavior has changed significantly with heightened demand for digital solutions.

He also mentioned that the online payment portal is a convenient and safe way to pay, supporting the bank’s endeavor to provide world-class service and make life and health insurance more accessible to people.

Article continues after advertisement

A statement released by BSP today also highlighted that customers can now generate quotes, access our vast Advisor network, receive policies electronically, pay premiums, lodge claims, and view information 24/7 on our customer portal at www.bsplife.com.fj .